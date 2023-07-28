Left Menu

"Corruption only system running in Madhya Pradesh": Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday alleged that corruption is the only running system in the state.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 20:20 IST
"Corruption only system running in Madhya Pradesh": Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday alleged that corruption is the only running system in the state. The former CM said that there is no law and order in the state and no one fears the law.

Responding to the incident of rape involving a minor girl in Satna, Kamal Nath said, “It is very disheartening to hear about such incidents, especially when it is children. Some get reported. There are many such incidents that are not coming to the fore. Madhya Pradesh, today is infamous in the country for all these crimes.” “Assault against children, atrocities against women and others. This is the image of the state today. There is no system, no law and order, and neither does anyone fear the law. The only system running here is of corruption...", he alleged.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh police arrested two accused for allegedly raping a minor girl in Satna. The police informed that the victim is presently undergoing treatment. Mehar SDPO Lokesh Dawar said that strict actions will be taken against the accused.

“We got information that an 11-12-year-old girl was raped in Satna. Two accused have been arrested in this case. The girl is undergoing treatment. Further investigation underway”, SDPO Dawar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023