Left Menu

J-K: Consignment of narcotics recovered at LoC in Rajouri

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Amritpal Singh (IPS) said that there was some specific intelligence input on the basis of which an operation was launched in the LoC area of Jhangar in Nowshera sector.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 20:22 IST
J-K: Consignment of narcotics recovered at LoC in Rajouri
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Friday recovered a consignment of narcotic substances during an operation launched on the Line of Control in the Jhangar area of Nowshera sub division in the district, police official said. The operation was carried out jointly by Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) on the basis of a specific intelligence input.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Amritpal Singh (IPS) said that there was some specific intelligence input on the basis of which an operation was launched in the LoC area of Jhangar in Nowshera sector. This operation was carried out by police, army unit of the area and BSF during which the area was cordoned off and extensive searches were conducted.

During this operation, SSP Rajouri said, five packets of narcotics weighing eight kilograms, 960 grams of Narcotics was found which has been seized and taken into possession. Police has registered a case in FIR 171/2023 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act in Nowshera police station. Further investigation is going on.

Rajouri SSP, Amritpal Singh (IPS) said that an investigation as well as necessary legal formalities into the matter is going on. Recovery of such huge quantity of narcotics on LoC indicate towards possible cross LoC smuggling attempt which however has been foiled, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

Guterres condemns apparent coup attempt in Niger

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023