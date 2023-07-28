Faggan Singh Kulaste urges secondary steel sector on building human capability

Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Sh. Faggan Singh Kulaste stressed on the need to work on enhancing per capita steel consumption in India to the global level of 222 kg per capita from the present level 86.7 kg per capita. He was speaking at STEELEX 2023 & 35th National conference of All India Induction Furnace Association (AIIFA) on “Decarbonizing the steel sector in India: An era of moving towards greener path through circular economy” being held on 28th & 29th July 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Steel and Additional Secretary, Smt Ruchika Chaudhary Govil were also present on the occasion.

The Minister elaborated that increased consumption and demand will have a multiplier effect on steel capacity creation, investment in the sector, increasing employment besides inflow of new technology which will assist in decarbonisation and reduction in carbon emission. Minister of State for Steel appreciated the efforts of the secondary steel sector and AIIFA in India in the construction sector, especially in rural areas.

The Minister urged the secondary steel sector on building human capability though a well-planned institutional mechanism, as is being done by the Integrated Steel Sector. He stated that a well-trained manpower is essential for meeting the requirements of capacity creation, increased production, efficient resource utilisation and innovation in the Industry. He further added that the Indian Industry should strive for the global level 8% carbon emission in the Steel sector from the present level of 11% in the domestic steel industry either by adopting currently available carbon capturing technology and renewable energy or by retrofitting in the older plants.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha emphasised on the need to focus on capacity utilization which remains around 70% by Induction Furnace segment. He urged the Secondary Steel Sector industry to adopt to new technologies in view of its significant carbon contribution and energy inefficient processes.

Secretary, Ministry of Steel mentioned that 13 task forces have been formed in March 2023 to decarbonise the steel sector. Out of these task forces, the ones on material efficiency, energy efficiency, skill development and finance are to especially benefit Induction Furnace mills. He highlighted the importance of investing in research and development for new products and processes. The "R&D in the Steel Sector" scheme by the ministry presents opportunities for growth and innovation for the steel industry in India. He also advised AIIFA collective on the urgency of manpower skilling in the secondary sector, for which the Ministry has established two specialized institutions, NISST and BPNSI, dedicated for nurturing skilled manpower, especially for their sector. Ensuring safety within the industry remains a top priority, and the Secretary, Ministry of Steel voiced the need for a continued focused approach to create a safe working environment for their employees.

AIIFA was advised by the Minister of State for Steel and the Secretary, Ministry of Steel to submit the outcome and suggestions of two days’ conference to the Ministry of Steel for consideration.