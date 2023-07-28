KCR constitutes temporary steering committee for Bharat Rashtra Samithi Maharashtra unit

BRS National President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has constituted a temporary steering committee with 15 members for the BRS Maharashtra State unit with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party on Friday said. K Chandrashekar Rao will act as the Chairman for the Steering Committee. Kalvakuntla Vamshidhar Rao, who has been appointed as the in-charge of BRS Maharashtra State unit, is also a member of the Steering Committee.

Similarly, KCR has appointed former MLA Charan Waghmare as coordinator of Nagpur division of BRS Maharashtra State unit with immediate effect. Dnyanesh Wakudkar, who was the coordinator of BRS Nagpur division, has been promoted as the steering committee member. Moreover, in order to speed up the ongoing party activities in Maharashtra, K Chandrasekhar Rao has appointed six co-coordinators in every six regional divisions of Maharashtra State.

Apart from this, district co-coordinators have been appointed in all 36 districts of Maharashtra State, said the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)