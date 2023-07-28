Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi tomorrow

As per the Ministry of Education, "During the programme, Prime Minister will release the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme. These schools will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by National Education Policy (NEP) 2020."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in Delhi at 10 am on Saturday. It coincides with the third anniversary of National Education Policy 2020, an official release said. As per the Ministry of Education, "During the programme, Prime Minister will release the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme. These schools will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by National Education Policy (NEP) 2020."

"Prime Minister will also release education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages," Ministry added. Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, NEP 2020 was launched with a view to groom the youth and prepare them for leading the country in Amrit Kaal. It aims to prepare them for meeting the challenges of the future while keeping them grounded in basic human values. During the three years of its implementation the policy has brought radical transformation in the realms of school, higher and skill education.

The two-day programme, being held on July 29 and 30, will provide a platform for academics, sector experts, policymakers, industry representatives, teachers and students from schools, higher education and skilling institutions, among others, to share their insights, success stories and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020 and work out strategies for taking it further ahead. The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam will include sixteen sessions, in which discussions will be held on themes including Access to Quality Education and Governance, Equitable and Inclusive Education, Issues of Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups, National Institute Ranking Framework, Indian knowledge System, Internationalisation of Education, among others. (ANI)

