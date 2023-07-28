Joyshna wins bronze in Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

India's Sabar Joyshna clinched a bronze medal in the 40kg women's youth category in the Asian Youth (boys and girls) and Junior (men and women) Weightlifting Championships, here on Friday. The competition runs from July 27 to August 5 here at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida.

In the men's 49 kg youth category, Delos Santos along with Philippines' Borres Eron won the gold and silver medals respectively.

The medals are being awarded to the first three winners in three categories, i.e. snatch, clean and jerk, and total weight category.

The competition features 220 athletes in both youth and junior categories from 18 countries from Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)