Blaze at tent godown in Delhi, 12 fire tenders rushed

A tent godown in southwest Delhis Jaunapur caught fire Friday evening, officials said. According to the fire department officials, they received information about the blaze around 5.20 pm, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire is under control. So far no causality has been reported, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 21:09 IST
