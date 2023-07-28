DMK most corrupt party: Amit Shah during launch of "En Mann En Makkal" Yatra in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday alleged DMK as the most corrupt party adding that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin did not ask for Senthil Balaji's resignation because he's afraid that Balaji will reveal his secrets. "DMK is the most corrupt party. One of their ministers was arrested for a scam by the ED. However, despite being in jail, he's still the minister...But Stalin will not ask for his resignation because the minister will reveal all the secrets about Stalin...", Amit Shah said.

"I want to tell the Congress party and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin that changing the name does nothing. As soon as you go in public, people remember the commonwealth scam, 2G scam, commonwealth scam, coal scam, choppers scam, submarine scam, ISRO scam and many more...", he said. He further said that the party's Yatra is to make Tamil Nadu free from family dynastic politics, corruption and to improve the law and order situation in the state.

"This Yatra is not only a political Yatra, "En Mann En Makkal" (My land, My People) Yatra is a Yatra to spread the Tamil language worldwide. It is to make Tamil Nadu free from family dynastic politics, and corruption, and to improve the law and order situation in the state. It is a Yatra to end corruption and start development work..." Amit Shah said that through this Yatra BJP state president K Annamalai will establish the nationalism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across Tamil Nadu.

"Through the En Mann En Makkal Yatra state BJP president K Annamalai is going to establish the nationalism of PM Modi across Tamil Nadu. PM Modi was the first to speak in Tamil- the world's oldest language in UN...", he added. The Home Minister further made a scathing attack on the previous Congress-UPA government at the Centre and said, "The massacre of Tamils ​​took place in Sri Lanka during the rule of this Congress-UPA. DMK and Congress are responsible for the plight of Tamil fishermen during their rule..."

Amit Shah launched the BJP's six-month-long padayatra 'En Mann, En Makkal' (My Land, My People) in the State's Rameswaram town today. The Yatra comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election and seeks a decisive mandate to install party leader Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third term.

The padayatra that will begin from Rameswaram aims to cover all 234 assembly constituencies across the state and is scheduled to conclude on January 11 next year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai who will lead the yatra had told reporters earlier. The Yatra aims to cover 1068 Km on foot and the rest of the area by vehicle, the BJP state leader said. (ANI)

