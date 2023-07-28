Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2115 hours: DEL52 BIZ-2NDLD FM-OVERSEAS LISTING Indian cos will soon be allowed to directly list securities overseas: Sitharaman Mumbai: The government has decided to allow domestic companies to list overseas to help them access capital from the world markets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Friday.

PAR14 LS-2ND LD MINES-BILL LS passes bill to allow private sector to mine lithium, 5 other atomic minerals New Delhi: A bill to allow the private sector to mine six atomic minerals, including lithium, and deep-seated minerals like gold and silver was approved by the Lok Sabha on Friday.

DEL41 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Stock markets fall for 2nd day on selling in IT banking shares, FII ouflows Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined for a second day in a row on Friday due to selling in IT and banking shares amid foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the US markets.

DEL66 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee falls 26 paise against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee plunged 26 paise to close at 82.18 against the US dollar on Friday amid renewed foreign fund outflows and negative trends in domestic equity markets.

DEL70 BIZ-LD SEMICONDUCTORS US chipmaker AMD to invest USD 400 mn in India; Vedanta to start chip making in 2.5 yrs Gandhinagar: US chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AM) on Friday announced a USD 400 million investment in India over the next five years and said it will build its largest design centre in Bengaluru.

DEL61 AVI-DGCA-LD INDIGO DGCA imposes Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo Mumbai: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday imposed a Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo for certain systemic deficiencies with respect to documentation pertaining to operations, training and engineering procedures.

DCM81 BIZ-COCA COLA-ICC Coca-Cola to be official beverage partner for upcoming ICC World Cup New Delhi: Beverages major Coca-Cola on Friday said it will be the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner of the ICC for the upcoming Cricket World Cup.

DEL31 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold drops Rs 350 to Rs 60,250/10 gm; silver nosedives Rs 1,900 New Delhi: Gold prices declined by Rs 350 to Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak cues in the overseas market, according to HDFC Securities. TRB MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)