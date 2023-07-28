Eight state administrative service officers transferred in Himachal
In an administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government transferred eight 2021 batch HPAS (Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service) officers with immediate effect on Friday.
In an administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government transferred eight 2021 batch HPAS (Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service) officers with immediate effect on Friday. Amit Kalthaik is now Assistant Commissioner(Revenue) Thunag, Mandi; Mayank Sharma is Assistant Commissioner(Revenue), Kamrau,Sirmaur; Ashiya Sharma is Assistant Commissioner(Revenue), Kamrau,Sirmaur
Arshiya Sharma is Assistant Commissioner(Development)-cum-Block Development Officer, Theog, Shimla. Shikha is Assistant Commissioner (Revenue),Jhandutta, Bilaspur; Akanksha Sharma is Assistant Commissioner (Revenue),Bhuntar,Kullu; Oshin is Assistant Commissioner(Revenue),Sandhole,Mandi;
Mohit Rattan is Assistant Commissioner (Revenue),Kangra, Kangra district; Kulwant Sing Potan is Assistant Commissioner (Revenue),Pooh, Kinnaur. (ANI)
