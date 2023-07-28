Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Governor reviews progress of Sela Tunnel

The Governor said that the tunnel, once commissioned will provide all-weather thoroughfares for the people of Tawang and the tourists visiting the district.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 21:54 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor reviews progress of Sela Tunnel
Arunachal Pradesh Governor visits Sela tunnel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) made an on-the-spot visit to the ongoing two-kilometre-long tunnel works near Sela, West Kameng District on Friday. The Governor commended the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for their technical excellence and project implementation merit in executing the work of this strategic tunnel.

The Governor said that the tunnel, once commissioned will provide all-weather thoroughfares for the people of Tawang and the tourists visiting the district. He said that the tunnel will facilitate boosting the socio-economic development of the local population, in addition to enhancement of the operational capability of the security forces.

Earlier, Brigadier Raman Kr SV, Chief Engineer, Project Vartak of the Border Roads briefed the Governor at the site about the progress of the tunnel. The foundation stone of the Sela Tunnel was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9, 2019, and its construction commenced on April 1, 2019.

The Sela Tunnel once completed will offer the world the longest bi-lane tunnel at an altitude above 13,000 feet. The project will go down in the annals of history as one of the most difficult projects executed in the nation, the Chief Engineer informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023