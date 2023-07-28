Mumbai: Murder case accused dies by suicide inside police station lock-up

A 28-year-old murder accused allegedly died by suicide inside Borivali police station lockup on Friday morning, officials said. According to police, the 28-year-old accused, identified as Deepak Jadhav, was arrested from Pune.

Jadhav was arrested by the Borivali police from Pune for allegedly murdering his wife. He was also wanted in an attempted murder of an auto driver. "The accused was kept inside the police station lock-up with other accused, and hanged himself using elastic band of his underwear," the police said.

A probe has been initiated into the matter, and the police were further looking into it. More details awaited. (ANI)

