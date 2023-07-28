Mumbai: Murder case accused dies by suicide inside police station lock-up
Officials said that on Friday morning, the accused was found hanging inside the lockup. He was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali where the doctor declared him dead.
- Country:
- India
A 28-year-old murder accused allegedly died by suicide inside Borivali police station lockup on Friday morning, officials said. According to police, the 28-year-old accused, identified as Deepak Jadhav, was arrested from Pune.
Jadhav was arrested by the Borivali police from Pune for allegedly murdering his wife. He was also wanted in an attempted murder of an auto driver. "The accused was kept inside the police station lock-up with other accused, and hanged himself using elastic band of his underwear," the police said.
A probe has been initiated into the matter, and the police were further looking into it. More details awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Borivali
- Pune
- Mumbai
- Deepak Jadhav
- Jadhav
ALSO READ
Maha: 3 persons injured as bus fall into ditch in Pune
Pune-based Gera Developments ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador
Revolutionizing MBA Education: MBA ESG, a French Business School, and Ajeenkya D.Y. Patil University launch four innovative MBA programmes in Pune
Maha: Cases against two private schools in Pune for operating without permission
Sani Pro Green™ Services Now Available in Mumbai and Pune: A Sustainability Innovation in Recycling of Used Sanitary Napkins by 'Rentokil Initial Hygiene India'