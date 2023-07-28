Left Menu

Railways provides stoppage of train at Chann Roroian within 3 hours of request by Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Within three hours of the request made by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw issued an order on Friday to provide stoppage of the Jammu Mail Train No. 14033/14034 at "Chhan Rorian". The request was made in view of the road traffic disruption due to a damaged bridge on Tarnah Nallah along NH-4 in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 21:58 IST
Railways provides stoppage of train at Chann Roroian within 3 hours of request by Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Within three hours of the request made by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw issued an order on Friday to provide stoppage of the Jammu Mail Train No. 14033/14034 at "Chhan Rorian". The request was made in view of the road traffic disruption due to a damaged bridge on Tarnah Nallah along NH-4 in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. Jitendra Singh  termed the Railway's decision  "as a striking example of the sensitivity of the Narendra Modi government towards people's genuine concerns".

"A striking example of the sensitivity with which PM Sh@NarendraModi's government responds to people's genuine concerns! Within 3 hours of the request made, orders have been issued for the stoppage of the Jammu Mail Train No. 14033/14034 at "Chhan Rorian", in view of the road traffic disruption due to damaged bridge on Tarnah Nallah along NH-4 in district #Kathua of J&K," Singh tweeted. "Since the people of the region are facing gross inconvenience, the decision to order Railway to stop at Chhan Rorian, even though temporarily for the time being, will go a long way in mitigating their suffering till the damaged road bridge is restored," Sing said in a letter."May I also mention here for your kind reference that the Jammu Mail Train stop at this same station of `Chhan Rorian' existed earlier also before the onset of COVID pandemic," he further added.Union Minister Jitendra Singh thanked Vaishnaw for the prompt action. Notably, the bridge got damaged due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cases subside; Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe to step down and more

Health News Roundup: Bird-flu bans on US poultry exports persist even as cas...

 Global
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023