Shree Cement's West Bengal plant starts commercial production

Shree Cement Ltd on Friday said it has commenced commercial production at its clinker grinding unit in Purulia district of West Bengal having an annual cement capacity of 3 million tonnes.The Kolkata-based company said this factory is its first one in the state which will help meet the growing demand for cement in West Bengal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-07-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 22:05 IST
The Kolkata-based company said this factory is its first one in the state which will help meet the growing demand for cement in West Bengal. Shree Cement operates about 10 integrated cement plants and 11 grinding units across India. The Purulia plant is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 1,000 people. With this, the company's total cement capacity has risen to 49.90 MTPA. The company had announced the next phase of capacity expansion projects in various units will take the group's cement capacity to 72.4 million tonnes.

Shree Cement will invest Rs 7,000 crore in the next phase of capacity augmentation, the company said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has recently ordered an inspection of Shree Cement after taking note of concerns raised by certain quarters about related party transactions, corporate governance, and alleged improper income tax filings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

