No cases withdrawn in 2019 are being reopened for disability pension to veterans: Defence Ministry

The ministry further said that it, as per government litigation policy, accepts the orders of lower courts based on the issues settled by the government policy and the supreme court.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 22:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Defence has refuted the media report that the ministry has reopened old withdrawn cases calling it "misleading and factually incorrect". "The MoD has not filed any appeal in disability pension cases where appeals were withdrawn earlier in 2019," the ministry said on Friday.

The ministry further said that it, as per government litigation policy, accepts the orders of lower courts based on the issues settled by the government policy and the supreme court. "The orders of the tribunal in cases decided long back have also been implemented for the individual concerned," it added.

Keeping the latest rulings of the apex court, only in cases where the medical boards have clearly stated that injury or disability is Neither Attributable Nor Aggravated (NANA) by military service, the MoD with the advice of senior law officers of the government have gone for appeal. "The MoD is sensitive towards the matter of injury/disability arising out of military service and strongly stands behind our brave soldiers and strives to do the best for them as per the policies of the government," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

