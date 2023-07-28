Left Menu

Shraddha murder case: Court records statement of shopkeeper who sold hammer to Aftab

Shraddha murder case: Court records statement of shopkeeper who sold hammer to Aftab
Delhi's Saket court on Friday recorded the statement of a shopkeeper who had sold a hammer, which was allegedly used in the offence, to Aftab Amin Poonawala. The court also recorded the statement of the shopkeeper who sold a suitcase to him. Shraddha was allegedly murdered on May 18, 2022. Aftab Amin Poonawala is being tried in this case for the alleged offence of murder.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Manisha Khurana Kakkar recorded the statement of Rajan Bansal. He had sold a hammer to Aftab Amin Poonawala. This hammer was allegedly used in the offence. The witness also identified the hammer. Further recording of his statement has been deferred.

The court also recorded the statement of shopkeeper Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra. He had sold a suitcase to the accused. The statements of witnesses were recorded in the presence of special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad.

Advocate Akshay Bhandari, counsel for accused Aftab, cross-examined the witnesses. Mahendra's cross-examination has been deferred on Friday. The court had framed charges against Aftab Amin Poonawala for murdering Shraddha Walkar and destroying the evidence.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by Aftab in the Mehrauli area on May 18, 2022. Her body parts were thrown in the jungle of Chhatarpur Pahadi Area. He was arrested in November 2022. The court had framed the charges under sections 302 and 201 IPC for murder and disappearance of evidence.

Earlier, Advocate Seema Kushwaha had moved an application on behalf of Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha for releasing of bones. The application is pending before the court. He had also sought early exhibit of the bones so that the bones can be released to him to perform the last rites within one year of death.

This matter is related to the alleged murder of Shraddha Walkar by his live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala on May 18, 2022. This matter is at the stage of prosecution evidence. The statements of prosecution witnesses are being recorded. Her father's statement will be recorded on July 31. (ANI)

