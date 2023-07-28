Fire breaks out at tent godown in Delhi’s Jaunapur, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a tent godown in Delhi's Jaunapur, informed the fire officials on Friday adding that the fire is now under control. As soon as the information was received, 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire started at around 5.20 PM and was doused a few hours later, the Delhi Fire Service officials informed.

The officials further said that no casualties have been reported so far. "No casualties or injuries reported", the officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The officials examining the incident spot and the extent of damage is also yet to be determined. (ANI)

