“Any issue can resolve through dialogue”: Piyush Goyal on continuous logjam in Parliament

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the proper functioning of the House can take place through dialogue, debate and discussion. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Friday, amid continued slogan-shouting from the Opposition benches over the demand for a discussion on the Manipur situation.

"We once again appeal to our opposition to discuss in proper manner in parliament on Manipur issue. Any issue can resolve through dialogue...We had agreed to discuss it in the Parliament, but the opposition later said that they would only discuss it if it is done under rule 267. This rule is only evoked when there is no other medium...But today, the House has completed 7 days and a discussion under rule 267 is done under the rarest of the rare cases..." Goyal said. The union minister was addressing a press conference after attending a meeting with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and MPs of Opposition parties.

Talking about the meeting, Goyal said that the Upper House Chairman has emphasised the smooth functioning of the House. "The chairman emphasised that the Parliament should function properly through dialogue, debate and discussion. It is a forum to discuss public issues...He suggested that this logjam should be ended through proper discussion. Everyone should participate in the proper functioning of the Parliament," said Piyush Goyal.

In addition, he also suggested that this logjam that is taking place frequently in the house due to the spats between the representatives of the government and the opposition should be ended through proper discussion and that everyone should participate in the proper functioning of the Parliament. "...Under 176 rule government already agreed to discuss on Manipur issue in Parliament...The opposition instead of disturbing should discuss this important issue. Some members have also put in notices to discuss about the incidents in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh & West Bengal. Question hour is an important time and the chairman has asked everyone to think about it..," the union minister added.

The meeting was an attempt at reaching out to the opposition in a bid to bring normalcy to the House and allow it to function.Chairman Dhakhar has asked all the leaders to convey the Chairman's message to their top leadership and take a rational decision in two or three days. On Thursday, MPs from the INDIA group of parties turned up in black attire to protest against the Prime Minister's silence on Manipur, where ethnic clashes have been going on since the first week of May. The government's stand, on the other hand, has been that it is ready for a discussion. (ANI)

