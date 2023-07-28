295 liquor bottles seized near Visakhapatnam railway station, 3 held

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Maharanipeta have arrested three persons for allegedly transporting liquor from Goa to Maharanipet, Visakhapatnam. SEB officials recovered 295 liquor bottles which were brought from Goa by them, officials said on Friday. The arrested accused were identified as Podilapu Satyanarayana, Dhanunjaya and Gorle Lakshmi Naidu.

According to officials, Podilapu Satyanarayana of Vizianagaram district used to buy liquor from a shop in Goa at a per bottle price of Rs26, and transport them to Visakhapatnam by train. After getting off the train in Visakhapatnam, he would sell liquor to Dhanunjaya at a price of Rs 92 per bottle. Dhanunjaya would then deliver the liquor bottles to Gorle Lakshmi Naidu for a price of Rs 100 each, who would later sell them for Rs 120 each, they said.

The gang, which was illegally bringing liquor to Andhra Pradesh and defrauding the government's revenue, was caught by a team of SEB circle inspector Jagadiswara Rao of Maharanipet during a surprise raid, said the officials. "The accused were caught on suspicion while they were exchanging goods with each other in front of Visakhapatnam railway station. During a check around 290 bottles of liquor were recovered from their possession," the SEB officials said.

The accused trio have been arrested and officials were further looking into the case. (ANI)

