Left Menu

Malviya Nagar murder: Deceased's father breaks down, demands death penalty for accused

Talking to reporters, he said, "We need the death penalty for the accused, nothing less. I had only one daughter…I won’t leave him."

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 23:28 IST
Malviya Nagar murder: Deceased's father breaks down, demands death penalty for accused
Deceased's father breaks down, demands death penalty for accused (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to his daughter's death who was allegedly killed in a park near Malviya Nagar by her cousin on Friday, the deceased's father broke down and demanded the death penalty for the accused. Talking to reporters, he said, "We need the death penalty for the accused, nothing less. I had only one daughter. I won't leave him."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has arrested one person in connection with the alleged killing of a 22-year-old woman, who was found dead at a park in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Friday afternoon. "The arrested accused identified as Irfan (28), is a cousin of the deceased. He allegedly killed her for rejecting his marriage proposal," the police said.

Officials said that the incident appears to be the result of a love affair and denial of marriage as the accused is unemployed which allegedly led him to kill her. "This matter appears to be an outcome of a love affair and refusal of a marriage proposal. The victim and the accused are cousins. The deceased's family had earlier rejected his marriage proposal after coming to know that he was unemployed. Subsequently, the victim had also stopped talking to him," DCP, South Delhi, Chandan Chowdhary said.

DCP said that the accused reached Vijay Mandal Park in Malviya Nagar at around 12 noon on Friday, and called the victim as he wanted to sort out their issue. "The two went to the park, where the accused allegedly attacked the victim with an iron rod," she said. The accused has been arrested and the police were questioning him. "We are further looking into the matter," DCP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory allegations linked to rental of colonial-era bungalows

Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory alle...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023