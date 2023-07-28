Left Menu

Two scams detected in last three years, says Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman

Jagtar Sanghera said that two files have been found, one which shows a scam of Rs 1.50 crore, while the second one shows a scam of Rs 50 lakh. Both these scams are being currently investigated.

Chairman of Jalandhar Improvement Trust Jagtar Sanghera said in a press conference on Friday that two scams have come to light in which the people involved are currently being identified. Speaking to the media at the Improvement Trust office on Friday, Jagtar Sanghera said that two files have been found, one which shows a scam of Rs 1.50 crore, while the second one shows a scam of Rs 50 lakh. Both these scams are being currently investigated.

Without naming anyone, Sanghera said that the files that have been seized show that these scams were done during the last three years. Sanghera said that there was connivance between the officers and the employees of the trust. Jagtar Singh Sangheda also alleged that the KL Sehgal Memorial Trust has violated the lease deed. Sangheda said that the investigation is ongoing and action will be taken against him as well.

Sangheda said that the stated purpose for which the KL Sehgal Memorial Trust has taken government land on lease was not fulfilled. Instead, a commercial building was being built there and given on rent. Jagtar Singh Sangheda said that it has been decided to allot two marla plots in Surya Enclave Extension or flats in Bibi Bhani Complex to the people of Qazi Mandi. He said that the illegal occupation of Qazi Mandi would be freed soon and then the road there would be widened. Along with this, a factory will also be set up, he added.

Jagtar Singh Sangheda said that when he had taken over as chairman on November 14, 2022, the trust had a liability of Rs 162 crore. Jagtar Singh said that the trust has less staff, yet 350 registries and 100 Negotiated Dealing Systems (NDSs) and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) have been issued, all of which were pending for a long time. (ANI)

