Central team visits Assam to assess damage due to flood

A high-level Inter-ministerial Central Team (IMCT) comprising seven members from different Ministries of the Union government visited various districts of Assam for on-the-spot assessment of the flood damages during the current year. Further, the team discussed details with the senior officials of the state government on Friday at the Chief Secretary's Conference Hall, Janata Bhawan, Dispur.

The Team was headed by C.G. Rajini Kaanthan, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India(GoI). The Team had been divided into two groups and visited the flood-affected districts and sub-divisions of the State including Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Bajali and Nalbari.

The Central Team discussed the damages and loss of the livelihood and properties of the visiting districts of Assam in the meeting. The state government then urged the Central Team to consider releasing of the required fund for repair and restoration works against the damages after submitting the final Flood Memorandum to the Central government.

Kaanthan in this regard, assured the state government and said that they will submit the report with recommendations very soon to the Central government. The Central Team has also suggested that the real-time damages of the infrastructure should be submitted with geo-tagged photographs along with time stamps.

They have also observed the houses damaged, agricultural damages that occurred during the flood and suggested to submit the final assessment of the damages in the final Flood memorandum. (ANI)

