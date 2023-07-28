Left Menu

Central team visits Assam to assess damage due to flood

A high-level Inter-ministerial Central Team (IMCT) comprising seven members from different Ministries of the Union government visited various districts of Assam for on-the-spot assessment of the flood damages during the current year.

ANI | Updated: 28-07-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 23:50 IST
Central team visits Assam to assess damage due to flood
 Central team visits flood-affected areas of Assam(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level Inter-ministerial Central Team (IMCT) comprising seven members from different Ministries of the Union government visited various districts of Assam for on-the-spot assessment of the flood damages during the current year. Further, the team discussed details with the senior officials of the state government on Friday at the Chief Secretary's Conference Hall, Janata Bhawan, Dispur.

The Team was headed by C.G. Rajini Kaanthan, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India(GoI). The Team had been divided into two groups and visited the flood-affected districts and sub-divisions of the State including Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Bajali and Nalbari.

The Central Team discussed the damages and loss of the livelihood and properties of the visiting districts of Assam in the meeting. The state government then urged the Central Team to consider releasing of the required fund for repair and restoration works against the damages after submitting the final Flood Memorandum to the Central government.

Kaanthan in this regard, assured the state government and said that they will submit the report with recommendations very soon to the Central government. The Central Team has also suggested that the real-time damages of the infrastructure should be submitted with geo-tagged photographs along with time stamps.

They have also observed the houses damaged, agricultural damages that occurred during the flood and suggested to submit the final assessment of the damages in the final Flood memorandum. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory allegations linked to rental of colonial-era bungalows

Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory alle...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023