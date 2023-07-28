UP: Big Boss season 14 participant Arshi Khan alleges assault on her manager in Deoria

Bigg Boss season 14 participant and model Arshi Khan alleged that a gym operator, along with his three colleagues, assaulted and misbehaved with her manager in the Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Sonkar, the Bigg Boss contestant reached the Sadar Kotwali police station area of ​​Deoria district and alleged that a gym operator along with his 3 colleagues behaved indecently and assaulted the model's manager.

While speaking to the media, Arshi Khan said, "I visit several places in connection with work. For the same work-related reason I had to come to Deoria. However, I could not visit and so I sent my manager. At this time round, during his visit, a gym operator along with his three colleagues assaulted and misbehaved with my manager." The Bigg Boss season 14 participant further said that they have submitted a Tahrir in the Sadar Kotwali police station.

Additional Superintendent of Police added that on the basis of Tahrir, a case has been registered and legal action is being taken into the matter. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

