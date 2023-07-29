Left Menu

Paraguay's Pena says will start talks with Brazil over Itaipu plant's financial basis

Pena said he expects to maintain the sale of energy from the hydroelectric plant to Brazil "at a cost price" and that he expects both countries to ink a deal by the end of this year.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2023 02:11 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 02:07 IST
Paraguay's Pena says will start talks with Brazil over Itaipu plant's financial basis
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Paraguay

Paraguay's President-elect Santiago Pena said on Friday he expects talks with Brazil over the binational Itaipu hydroelectric dam to start on Aug. 13, after meeting with his counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, indicating that both countries are managing to find a financial agreement about its energy production.

Both countries expect to reach an agreement about the financial bases of the energy tariff generated by the bi-national company. Under current rules, which expire this year and will be subject to review, each country is entitled to 50% of Itaipu's energy. Pena said he expects to maintain the sale of energy from the hydroelectric plant to Brazil "at a cost price" and that he expects both countries to ink a deal by the end of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
2
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

 Global
4
Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory allegations linked to rental of colonial-era bungalows

Two Indian-origin Singapore ministers to sue PM's brother on defamatory alle...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023