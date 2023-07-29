Left Menu

Two arrested for assaulting cop in Dakshina Kannada 

The Dakshina Kannada district police have arrested two people for assaulting a police official and misbehaving with his family members.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a policeman and misbehaving with his family members in Dakshina Kannada district, police said. The accused have been identified as Maneesh and Manjunath.

"On the basis of a complaint of the police personnel a case has been registered under the different section at Bantwala city police station," police said in a press release. The incident occurred on July 27 night when the policeman Kumar was with his wife and elder sister in the area.

The two accused waylaid Kumar and assaulted him "misunderstanding him to be a Muslim guy wandering with Hindu girls," according to the police release. The situation escalated when the accused attempted to assault the officer physically. They even recorded a video of the officer's wife, who came out of the house hearing the commotion and allegedly attempted to sexually assault her, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

