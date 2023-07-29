Left Menu

Indian Naval Ship Khanjar brings back 36 stranded Indian fishermen

 Indian Naval Ship Khanjar, has safely brought back 36 Indian fishermen who were stranded 130 nautical miles from the Tamil Nadu coast in the Bay of Bengal.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 09:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 09:26 IST

Indian Naval Ship Khanjar (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Naval Ship 'Khanjar', has safely brought back 36 Indian fishermen who were stranded 130 nautical miles from the Tamil Nadu coast in the Bay of Bengal. The fishermen were onboard three fishing vessels, which were towed by INS Khanjar for more than 30 hours in challenging sea conditions.

INS Khanjar is on an operational deployment in the Bay of Bengal and detected three fishing Vessels Sabarainathan, Kalaivani and V Sami approximately 130 mm from the Tamil Nadu Coast. The vessels with 36 fishermen onboard were from Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu.

They had been stranded at sea for over two days due to rough weather conditions, without fuel, provisions and engine breakdown. The ship supplied the Fishing Vessels with the necessary provisions and towed them for over 30 hours, ensuring their safe return to Chennai harbour on 28 July 2023.

INS Khanjar is an indigenous Khukri class Missile Corvette, currently in service with the Indian Navy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

