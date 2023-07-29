Left Menu

Footbridge swept away in heavy rains, more than 5,000 people across 3 panchayats affected

Residents of Udhampur are risking their lives, wading through a flooded Sloo nallah, after a crucial footbridge connecting more than five thousand people across three panchayats — Danwalt, Blandh, and Rang of Parli Dhar block in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district — collapsed after a flash flood triggered by heavy rains last week.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 09:40 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 09:40 IST
People forced to risk their lives to cross Nallah after a footbridge was damaged due to a flash flood triggered by recent rainfall in J&K’s Udhampur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Residents of Udhampur are risking their lives, wading through a flooded Sloo nallah, after a crucial footbridge connecting more than five thousand people across three panchayats — Danwalt, Blandh, and Rang of Parli Dhar block in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district — collapsed after a flash flood triggered by heavy rains last week. The bridge, situated in ward no 8 of Bhiala Jagir in Dalwalt panchayat of Ramnagar tehsil, was literally swept away as heavy rains lashed the area last week.

The bridge, which was the only one of its kind for residents to cross the Sloo Nullah, has left them in dire straits. The situation has been deemed especially precarious for children, women, and the elderly. Locals have called for urgent action from the authorities, demanding that they either construct a new footbridge or repair the damaged one. However, no concrete steps have been taken as yet, they alleged.

Locals said they feared wading through the nallah and were desparate for an invertention by the administration. The villagers said they had been desperately pleading for a bridge  for decades to ease their daily commuting struggles but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

However, that was before a retired Tehsildar, who is also a local, stepped forward to make a difference to the lives of locals. He selflessly contributed a substantial sum, amounting to approximately Rs 10 to 12 lakh, to building a bridge that the villagers so desperately wanted. Balwan Singh, sarpanch of Halqa Danwalt in Parli Dhar block of Ramnagar tehsil, said over 5,000 people across three panchayats have been affected by the damage to the footbridge.

"Our footbridge was washed away in the flash floods that struck ten days ago. The locals across three panchayats have been sorely affected by this incident. This was the only footbridge to cross the Sloo Nullah. Our children are not being able to go to schools as we don't want them to risk their lives crossing the nullah," Singh said. "If anybody falls ill, there's no way to get him or her admitted to a hospital," he added.

"Yesterday, a junior engineer from the department concerned took stock of the damaged bridge. We have urged the district administration and the Lieutenant Governor (Manoj Sinha) to repair the old bridge or build a new one as soon as possible," he added. Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Sachin Kumar Vaishy, said he will personally look into the matter, adding that he has already instructed the departments concerned to assess the extent of the loss. (ANI)

