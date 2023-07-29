Left Menu

Two passenger buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldana, 6 killed

One of the buses was carrying pilgrims from the Amarnath Yatra to Hingoli, while the other bus was on its way from Nagpur to Nashik, police said. 

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 09:48 IST
At least six people were killed died and 21 were injured when two luxury travel buses collided on the National Highway 6 in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday morning, police said. This accident took place in the early morning hours on a railway bridge on NH6 in Malkapur town in the district, they said.

One of the buses was carrying pilgrims from the Amarnath Yatra to Hingoli, while the other bus was on its way from Nagpur to Nashik, police said. The 21 people who were injured have been admitted to the district government hospital in Buldhana for treatment, they added.

Further information is awaited. Earlier this month, as many as 26 people died and several others were injured after a bus travelling from Yavatmal to Pune caught fire on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the bus accident. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

