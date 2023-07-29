Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Jaipur, traffic hits, markets under water
Heavy showers lashed Jaipur overnight on Friday, affecting normal life and throwing traffic out of gear.
The markets of the walled city, including the renowned Parakode Bazaar, were flooded as rains continued to pound the state capital. Both shopkeepers and shoppers were inconvenienced as rainwater gushed in and flooded their establlishments.
The situation was no different on Sikar Road where waterlogged streets made commuting unsafe. Further, several locations on the road were under knee-deep water, making it extremely challenging for pedestrians and motorists to commute.
As the city grappled with rain woes, residents in many areas were forced to wade through knee-deep water to carry out their daily chores. (ANI)
