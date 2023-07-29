Centre notifies appointment and elevations of several judges in different High Courts

The Central Government on Saturday notified the appointment and elevations of several Judges in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Bombay Calcutta, Gauhati, Kerala and Chhatisgarh High Courts. According to the Centre's notifications, the President is pleased to appoint Ranjan Sharma, Bipin Chander Negi, Advocates and Rakesh Kainthla, Judicial Officer as the Judges of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The Centre through the Ministry of Law and Justice also notified the appointment of L.N. Alishetty, A.K. Jukanti, Advocates and Sujana Kalasikam, Judicial Officer as Judges of Telangana High Court. Justices A.L. Pansare and S.C. More, Additional Judges of the Bombay High Court have been elevated as permanent High Court Judges of Bombay High Courts, stated the Notification.

Justices Krishna Rao, Bibhas Ranjan De and Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee, Additional Judges of Calcutta High Court also have been elevated as the permanent Judges of Calcutta High Court, stated the notification. Justices Kakheto Sema, Devashis Baruah, Smt. Malasri Nandi, Marli Vankung and Arun Dev Choudhury, Additional Judges of Gauhati High Court have been elevated as permanent Judges for Gauhati High Court.

Justices Basant Balaji, C.K. Jayachandran, Sophy Thomas and P.V.G.P. Ajithkumar, Additional Judges of Kerala High Court have been elevated as Permanent Judges of Kerala High Court The notification further mentioned the elevation of Justice Deepak Kumar Tiwari, from Additional Judge of Chhattisgarh High Court to permanent Judges of Chhatisgarh High Court.

Recently, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud recommended these elevations and appointments after a meeting. The SC Collegium had forwarded the proposal to the Centre to get the President's approval. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)