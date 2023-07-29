Left Menu

Delhi Police nabs member of Jitender Gogi gang after exchange of fire

Delhi Police on Friday arrested a criminal from the Gogi gang, which was involved in the recent killing of its rival Tillu Tajpuriya in Delhi's Tihar jail, officers said on Saturday.

29-07-2023
Delhi Police on Friday arrested a criminal from the Gogi gang, which was involved in the recent killing of its rival Tillu Tajpuriya in Delhi's Tihar jail, officers said on Saturday. The gang is led by notorious gangster Jitender Gogi.

Further, according to Delhi Police, a tip-off on a member of the Gogi gang was received by Special Staff of Delhi Police, Outer North District (OND), on July 28. According to the information received, Pawan (23) from Sonepat in Haryana, was a member of the Gogi Gang and was involved in cases of extortions and robberies in the OND area, said officials.

A team of Delhi Police arrived at Gas Agency, DSIDC on the highway connecting Lal Flats to Bawana, Delhi, and laid a trap to capture the gang member. Shortly after, a man was seen riding a motorbike from Lal Flats to Bawana Road.

He was asked to halt but instead of complying, he attempted to flee the scene by accelerating his bike, police said. However, he fell as he bike slid, the police informed further, adding that the accused then pulled out a gun and fired a round at the police.

Thereafter, the accused fired one more round at the police, who retaliated in self-defence during which the suspect received a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was then apprehended by the Delhi Police team, identified and subsequently sent to a hospital for treatment.

An official said, "One pistol, two empty rounds, a live cartridge and one robbed motorcycle were recovered from the accused." The police said a case was registered against the accused under appropriate sections of the IPC and the Arms Act at Delhi's Bawana police station.

"We have registered an FIR under IPC sections 186, 353 and 307, and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Bawana police station," the officer added. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

