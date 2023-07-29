Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah launches 'Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: Memories Never Die' book, visits Rameswaram temple 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the Ramanathapuram district of the state today unveiled the book 'Memories Never Die,' a tribute to the life and legacy of the late former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

The book is co-authored by APJM Nasima Maraikayar and scientist YS Rajan. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP President, Annamalai and were present on the occasion.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, opportunities in space science for our students and their startups are open. I believe that APJ Abdul Kalam's dream of space science will be accomplished due to PM Modi's new innovations and India will lead the entire world in the field of space science..." Shah said at the book unveiling ceremony here. Shah recalled the roadmap for the development of the country highlighted in President Kalam's book 'India 2020: Vision for the New Millennium'. "He (President Kalam) said three things - India must recognise its potential, develop a technology-based economy and ensure balanced growth between agriculture and industry and cities and villages", said Shah.

The Union Home Minister also visited the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam House in Rameswaram. Shah who visited the Rameswarn temple earlier today took to Twitter to post, "I consider it a great privilege to perform aarti and abhishekam at Rameswaram temple. Of the 12 Jyotirlingams, this is the place where Lord Ram worshipped Lord Shiva. This temple is an expression of the antiquity of Sanatana Dharma."

"I prayed for the well-being of the people and for the prosperity of our nation," the Union Minister said. Shah is in Tamil Nadu to sound the poll bugle for the state BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. On Friday the Union Minister launched Tamil Nadu BJP's "En Mann, En Makkal" (My Land My People) padayatra and also took part in a rally at Rameswaram.

Amit Shah said that through the padayatra, BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai will establish the nationalism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the state. "Through the En Mann En Makkal Yatra state BJP president K Annamalai is going to establish the nationalism of PM Modi across Tamil Nadu. PM Modi was the first to speak in Tamil- the world's oldest language in UN...", Shah said.

The union minister also made a scathing attack on the previous Congress-UPA government at the Centre and said, "The massacre of Tamils ​​took place in Sri Lanka during the rule of this Congress-UPA. DMK and Congress are responsible for the plight of Tamil fishermen during their rule..." Meanwhile, the BJP padyatra aims to cover all 234 assembly constituencies across the state and is scheduled to conclude on January 11 next year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The Yatra aims to cover 1068 Km on foot and the rest of the area by vehicle, the BJP state leader said. (ANI)

