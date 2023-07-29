"More than 1 crore suggestions received over UCC": Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said that the Law Commission has received more than one crore suggestions regarding the Uniform Civil Code. He said, "At this time we have received more than one crore suggestions. Decisions will be taken after the discussion of these suggestions. Whatever step will be taken, everyone will be informed".

He said that the government is seeking suggestions on UCC from every person and every section of the country. The Law Commission of India on Friday decided not to further extend the time period for submission of suggestions from the public on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Law Commission had earlier sought responses of interested individuals, institutions or organisations to furnish their comments on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code till July 28, 2023. Earlier, on July 14, the Law Commission had extended the time period saying, "in view of the overwhelming response from the public on the subject of Uniform Civil Code and numerous requests received from various quarters regarding the extension of time for submitting their comments, the Law Commission has decided to grant an extension of two weeks for the submission of views and suggestions by the concerned stakeholders".

It was further stated that the Commission values the input of all stakeholders and aims to create an inclusive environment that encourages active engagement. "We encourage all interested parties to utilize this extended timeframe to contribute their valuable ideas and expertise," said the Law Commission.

Earlier, the 22nd Law Commission of India had solicited the views and ideas of the public at large and recognized religious organizations about the Uniform Civil Code. Meghwal also spoke about the MPs delegation of opposition parties visiting Manipur and accused the opposition of politicising the serious issue of Manipur.

Minister said, "The opposition party is doing nothing but politics at this time, we are very serious about Manipur. Taking every step". Union Minister also asserted that Home Minister Amit Shah is taking every possible step regarding the issue of Manipur.

Apart from this, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also commented on the cases pending in the courts of the country and affirms that the government is making arrangements for e-courts. He added, "We are making every possible effort. We are also making arrangements for e-courts, for which steps should be taken to remove all the pending cases as soon as possible". (ANI)

