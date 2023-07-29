Kerala: Abducted five-year-old girl killed in Aluva, one held 

In a tragic incident, an abducted five-year-old girl was allegedly killed at Aluva in Ernakulam district of Kerala, said police. "We have found a dead body at a stranded place in Aluva market. And we have matched the body to the missing child. An inquest has been finished. The child's body was taken to Kalamassery medical college for post-mortem. Further investigations are underway," said police.

In connection with the incident, a suspect was taken into custody on Friday evening by the police. The police said CCTV visuals show the suspect kidnapping the girl.

The accused allegedly abducted the child from near the railway gate at Thaikkattukara on Friday afternoon. CCTV footage showed the suspect crossing the highway with the child and boarding a bus to Thrissur, said police. Sections 363, 302 of the IPC will be added after post-mortem, said police.

The girl's family is from Bihar and her parents are migrant workers settled in Kerala for the last 8 years. She is survived by her father, mother, elder sister and a younger brother. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadat demanded a thorough investigation in the case. (ANI)

