4 killed as car falls into roadside ditch in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

Four people died after the car in which they were traveling fell into a roadside ditch near Veppur in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning, said police. The accident occurred on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway.

"Ajith along with his wife and child and mother-in-law were traveling from Chennai to Theni when the car suddenly lost control and fell into a roadside ditch near Veppur next to Chepakkam flyover today early morning," said an official. The deceased were from the Antippatti area of ​​Theni district. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead. The Veppur police have registered a case and started an investigation. The bodies of those who died in the accident have now been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem. (ANI)

