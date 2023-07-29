Home Minister Amit Shah condoles death of 8 people in Krishnagiri's firecracker godown blast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed condolences for the victims of the fire accident that claimed eight lives in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. This comes after eight people were found dead and several sustained injuries in an explosion in the godown of a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday morning.

Krishnagiri Superintendant of Police Saroj Kumar Thakore said that blast occurred inside the firecracker factory owned by one Ravi in the Pazhayapettai area. Referring to this, Shah tweeted, "Deeply saddened to know about the tragic fire accident in a crackers factory in Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu). I extend my sincerest condolences to the family members of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

After the factory caught fire, the blaze further spread to nearby shops and houses. Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

SP Thakore earlier said that seven people have been found dead in the tragic incident but later added that one more person had died in the mishap. The injured and rescued persons were sent to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

