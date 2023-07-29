Jharkhand: Four killed after Muharram procession carrying Tazia touches high tension wire in Bokaro

Four people died and 10 others suffered burn injuries during a Moharram procession in the Bokaro district of Jharkhand on Saturday after the Tazia touched high tension wire. The incident happened when the procession carrying the Tazia came in contact with a high-tension electric wire in Khetro Village of Peterwar block.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren speaking out on the incident says that the injured are being treated under the supervision of the district administration. He said, "The sad news was received that 4 people died and 10 people were injured in an accident during the Muharram procession at Khetko in Bokaro district. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult hour of grief. The injured are being treated under the supervision of the district administration. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured".

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)