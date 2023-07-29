Left Menu

MP once again becomes tiger state with maximum number of tigers; CM Chouhan extends greetings

The largest tiger population of 785 is in Madhya Pradesh, followed by Karnataka (563), Uttarakhand (560) and Maharashtra (444).

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 17:22 IST
MP once again becomes tiger state with maximum number of tigers; CM Chouhan extends greetings
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh has once again become a tiger state with the maximum number of 785 tigers living in the state. According to the latest data released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on the occasion of International Tiger Day on Saturday 'Status of Tigers Co-predators & Prey in India, 2022', the state has topped the list of highest number of tigers and again became the tiger state.

The largest tiger population of 785 is in Madhya Pradesh, followed by Karnataka (563), Uttarakhand (560) and Maharashtra (444). NTCA report also states that Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of six tiger reserves in the state which include Kanha Tiger Reserve, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Panna Tiger Reserve, Pench Tiger Reserve, Satpura Tiger Reserve and Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve.

The tiger abundance within the Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh is highest in Bandhavgarh (135), followed by Khana (105) and Pench (77). Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended greetings on becoming the tiger state . He wrote on twitter, "We are proud of Madhya Pradesh being a 'Tiger State'. Let us do our best to promote the conservation of tigers as well as to protect their natural habitats, so that the pride of the Tiger State remains with us even further."

"Best wishes to all on 'World Tiger Day'," CM Chouhan further wrote. Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav has also congratulated the state on becoming the tiger state. Yadav wrote on twitter, "Congratulations, Madhya Pradesh. With 785 tigers as per the latest tiger estimation exercise, MP is the Leading Tiger State of India. This reflect MP's commitment to conserving tigers through intensive protection and monitoring by involving local communities." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023