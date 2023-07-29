16-year-old boy dies by suicide in Delhi’s Madhu Vihar

A 16-year-old school boy allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, police said on Saturday. The boy, a student of Class 11 in a private school was found hanging in the bathroom with a rope tied to the window rod, police said.

Police said that they have recovered a note purportedly written by him in which says he took the extreme step as he was not able to live up to the expectations of his parents regarding his studies. The incident, police said took place in the early hours today in Chander Vihar area of the Madhu Vihar.

A case under Section 174 CrPC has been registered, police said. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

