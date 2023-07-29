Madhya Pradesh: District administration demolishes house of Satna rape accused

The district administration of Maihar on Saturday demolished the houses of two men accused of raping a 12-year-old girl, officials said on Saturday. According to the SDPO Maihar "A girl around 11-12 year age was raped in Satna on Friday.The two accused involved in the case were immediately arrested, and legal action is being taken against them."

Sharing further details of the incident, Satna District Magistrate (DM) Anurag Verma said, "The accused worked for the temple committee in the collectorate and have been dismissed from service." "The family of the girl is not in a good financial situation, so they have been given the assistance of Rs 50,000 by the Red Cross to fulfil their needs, and more will be done if needed," said the DM.

Further, the DM informed, "The girl is at Rewa Medical College; her operation was done last night, and she is now stable but under the doctor's observation." Meanwhile, reacting to the incident the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday stated that many incidents of rape and atrocities against women and children in Madhya Pradesh are not being reported. He criticized the state for having no law and order, and being corrupt.

"There are many such incidents that are not coming to light. Madhya Pradesh is infamous today for rape and atrocities against women and children in the country. Today, the image of the state is this, there is no system, no law and order, only corruption," said former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Kamal Nath. (ANI)

