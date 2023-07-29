Left Menu

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of each deceased in Krishnagiri's firecracker blast

"Deeply saddened by the tragic mishap at a cracker factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, resulting in the loss of precious lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this extremely difficult time. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PM Modi tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 17:38 IST
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of each deceased in Krishnagiri's firecracker blast
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured in Krishnagiri's firecracker blast. PM Modi expressed anguish over the death of nine people in the blast and said that his prayers are with the families of the victims during this extremely difficult time and also prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Earlier in the day, nine people were found dead and several sustained injuries in an explosion in the godown of a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, officials said.

Krishnagiri Superintendant of Police Saroj Kumar Thakore said that blast took place inside the firecracker factory owned by one Ravi in the Pazhayapettai area. After the factory caught fire, the blaze further spread to nearby shops and houses.

Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. The injured and rescued persons were sent to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

