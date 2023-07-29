Left Menu

IGGL, GAIL sign interconnection agreement

The interconnection agreement will facilitate connection of the NEGG with the BGPL at three locations - Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and Baihata and Panikhaiti in Assam, Thakur said.The interconnection agreement will pave the way for making the NEGG a part of the National Gas Grid, he said.The pipeline for interconnection will be laid by GAIL at an estimated cost of Rs 15.16 crore.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-07-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 18:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) and GAIL India have signed an interconnection agreement to connect the North East Gas Grid (NEGG) of IGGL with the Barauni Guwahati Pipeline (BGPL) of GAIL, according to an official release on Saturday.

The agreement was signed by IGGL chief executive officer Ajit Kumar Thakur and GAIL's zonal chief general manager R Choudhury here on Friday. The interconnection agreement will facilitate connection of the NEGG with the BGPL at three locations - Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and Baihata and Panikhaiti in Assam, Thakur said.

The interconnection agreement will pave the way for making the NEGG a part of the National Gas Grid, he said.

The pipeline for interconnection will be laid by GAIL at an estimated cost of Rs 15.16 crore. The amount will be reimbursed by IGGL to GAIL.

IGGL is laying the 1,656km-long NEGG at an estimated project cost of Rs 9,265 crore.

The project has so far achieved a physical progress of 75 per cent with scheduled mechanical completion of Phase I by March 2024, the release added.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

