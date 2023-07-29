Left Menu

CBI registers fresh FIR in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday registered a fresh FIR against unidentified officials of a shelter home for girls in Muzaffarpur in Bihar in a matter related to missing minor girl.

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 19:43 IST
CBI registers fresh FIR in Muzaffarpur shelter home case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday registered a fresh FIR against unidentified officials of a shelter home for girls in Muzaffarpur in Bihar in a matter related to a missing minor girl. The FIR has been registered against unidentified officials of Balika Grih, a shelter home for girls in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The case is related to a minor girl who was claimed to be reunited with parents in 2015 on the basis of forged documents.

The FIR further reads that that one minor girl, who was physically and mentally disabled and was reportedly restored to her father, a resident of District Hazaribagh in year 2015 in compliance of the order purportedly passed by Child Welfare Committee, Sitamarhi. During further investigation, it was found that the Voter ID cards of patents were fake. It was also found that the person who had identified the parents was a fictitious person and no such person ever functioned as Mukhiya of the said village and it has also established that release order was not signed by Mansi Samadar the then Chairperson and Renu Kumari Singh the then Member, CWC Sitamarhi. The said order was found to be fake and forged.

A fresh case has been registered into the matter after new facts have emerged during investigation, said a senior CBI official. On February 2018, TISS submitted audit report highlighting incidents of sexual assault on minor girls in Muzaffarpur shelter home to Bihar's Social Welfare department.

In January 2020, a Delhi court sentenced the main accused, Brajesh Thakur, to imprisonment till his last breath. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023