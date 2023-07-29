Yogi Adityanath govt resolves 99.78 per cent of consumers' complaints related to power supply 

The Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has resolved 99.78 per cent of complaints related to electricity received through toll-free helpline 1912 (operated by UPPCL) in the last five and a half years, said an official statement from the UP Government. The toll-free number was launched in 2017 to provide a one-stop solution to electricity consumers. It is important to note that between April 12, 2017, and July 12, 2023, all DISCOMs received a total of 15014597 complaints, of which 14982965 have been resolved and only 31362 are still pending. Thus, 99.78 per cent of complaints have been resolved in the last six years, added the official statement.

As per the figures, a total of 5,864,061 complaints have been registered this year until July 12 from all over the state, of which 5,835,249 have been resolved. The overall resolution rate during the period of 2022 to 2023 stands at an impressive 99.50 per cent, which highlights the effectiveness and efficiency of UPPCL's operations and the significance of the toll-free number 1912 in Uttar Pradesh, mentioned in the statement from the state government. A total of 67.32 lakh complaints were registered with Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited during the last six years, of which 67,18,397 have been resolved, and only 14,398 are still pending. Thus, the resolution rate for complaints in Madhyanchal Discom stands at an impressive 99.78 per cent.

If we consider the data for the last year, a total of 25.74 lakh complaints were registered in this DISCOM. Out of these, 25.61 lakh complaints have been resolved, and 13,352 cases are still pending. Overall, the impressive resolution rate for complaints during the last year stands at 99.48 per cent. In the last six years, 23.48 lakh complaints have been received in Dakshinanchal, of which 23.44 lakh have been resolved. Similarly, 21.91 lakh complaints were received in Purvanchal, of which 21.83 lakh have been resolved. In Pashchimanchal, out of 37.15 lakh complaints, 37.11 lakh have been resolved, and in the KESCO, 25,623 complaints have been resolved out of 25,776.

Whereas in the last one year, 10.50 lakh complaints out of 10.54 lakh have been settled in Dakshinanchal, 25.61 lakh complaints out of 25.74 lakh in Madhyanchal, 8.59 lakh out of 8.76 lakh in Purvanchal, and 13.38 lakh out of 13.41 lakh in Paschimanchal DISCOM. KESCO received 25776 complaints, of which 25645 have been resolved. Notably, a total of 28812 cases are pending, including all DISCOMs, read the offical statement from UP government. Furthermore, in the last year, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has successfully laid AB cables covering 17,804 kilometers. Additionally, since the portal's inception, a total of 1.55 lakh private tube wells have been electrified in the state. From April 2022 to July 13, 2023, 78,931 private tube wells have been electrified, showcasing the significant strides taken in providing electricity to rural areas and ensuring better services for consumers, said the statement. (ANI)

