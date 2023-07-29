“Threat to sovereignty”: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Rohingya infiltration

Raising concerns over the issue of Rohingya infiltration, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called the situation a "threat to sovereignty" and said that the Assam Police is working with Tripura Government to take action against the infiltrators. CM Sarma further said that there is a network of brokers which brings the infiltrators into Assam through Tripura.

Addressing a press conference, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Rohingya infiltration is alarming. There is a network of brokers who bring Rohingyas into Tripura and from there to Assam and the rest of the country. Our Police are in Tripura now working with the State government to take action against them". He further said that anyone who enters a country without a passport or visa is a "threat to our sovereignty".

"They are using Assam as a travel road and it is a threat to the country...if a foreign national comes without a passport and visa, it is a threat to our sovereignty...anybody who has entered the country illegally whether it is Rohingya or non-Rohingya, whether Hindu or Muslim, is illegal and we cannot promote illegality," he further said. The Chief Minister further said that by 2026, Assam Police will become one of the top 10 Police Forces due to its sustained reforms.

"400 crime scene officers will be appointed, 250 Patrolling Stations will be upgraded into Police Stations and Forensic Laboratories will be set up in Silchar, Dibrugarh and Bongaigaon," he said. He added that all the vacancies in Assam Police will be filled by April 1, 2024, and for building a zero-vacancy force.

"Assam Police will also set up Police Canteens and Police Schools in every district on the lines of Army Canteens and Schools. Wives of Police personnel will be involved in this endeavour of setting up model schools," the Chief Minister further said. CM Sarma further said that for streamlining operations, all auxiliary units will be integrated to come under Assam Police Headquarters, while the Home Guards and Civil Defence will be brought under the ambit of DGP, Assam Police.

General diary entries will be digitised under CCTNS to prevent manipulation of the investigation. The infrastructure of Guwahati Police will be expanded and police stations are to be increased to 34 from the existing 19, he said. The Chief Minister added that if the prosecution loses any case in lower courts, a legal advisor will be provided to ensure an effective appeal is filed in the High Court. Also, the seized gold jewellery and valuables are to be sold off immediately to prevent dilution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)