Left Menu

DRI seizes 306 live exotic animals at Mumbai airport 

A total of 100 turtles ,62 tortoises ,110 snails ,30 juvenile crabs and 4 sting ray fishes which were concealed with the declared ornamental fishes, were recovered, DRI said in its a statement. 

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 21:31 IST
DRI seizes 306 live exotic animals at Mumbai airport 
Exotic animals were seized at Mumbai airport. (Photo Source: DRI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai Zonal Unit has seized 306 live exotic animals that attempted to be smuggled into India from Thailand in contravention of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) at the Air Cargo Complex in Mumbai, officials said on Saturday. According to an official statement, a consignment, declared to contain live ornamental fishes was intercepted by officers of DRI at 4 am on friday at the Air Cargo Complex, Sahar, Mumbai.

A total of 100 turtles ,62 tortoises ,110 snails ,30 juvenile crabs and 4 sting ray fishes which were concealed with the declared ornamental fishes, were recovered, DRI said in its a statement. The tortoises and turtles recovered belong to the species Greek Tortoise, Red Footed Tortoise, Asian Spurred Tortoise, Yellow Spotted Turtle, Albino Redear Slider Turtle, Asian/Chinese Leaf Turtle and Red bellied Short Head Turtle, it said.

Further action under wildlife law for rehabilitation of the exotic animals is being taken in consultation with officials of the Wildlife Crime Control bureau (WCCB) and the Chief Wildlife Warden of Maharashtra, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023