J-K: Police arrest 'hybrid terrorist' in Srinagar; arms, ammunition recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a hybrid terrorist in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Incriminating materials, along with arms and ammunition, have been recovered from his possession, officials said. 

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 21:46 IST
J-K: Police arrest 'hybrid terrorist' in Srinagar; arms, ammunition recovered
J-K police arrest 'hybrid terrorist' in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a hybrid terrorist in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Incriminating materials, along with arms and ammunition, have been recovered from his possession, officials on Saturday. "Acting on specific intelligence, a small team of Srinagar Police arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr identified as Arfat Yusuf, a resident of Rajpora Pulwama from Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Incriminating materials alongwith arms and ammunition including a Pistol, 20 live rounds, 02 magazines have been recovered from his possession," said the police in a statement.

Preliminary investigation reveals that he has been involved in terror related activities in South Kashmir Range and had come to Srinagar with the nefarious designs and was arrested before he could execute any terror attack, said the police. The police said that he was involved in throwing grenades twice on security forces. Besides throwing grenades he was involved in pasting posters on 26/03/2023 and 10/03/2023 of Lone wolf warrior. Several terror crime cases have already been registered against him.

A case vide FIR number 94/2023 under sections 13, 23 of ULAP Act and 7/25 of IA Act stands registered at Police Station Batamaloo, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

