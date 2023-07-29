UP Govt launches five DTH channels under PM e-Vidya program to enhance learning experience of children at home

The Uttar Pradesh Government has launched five DTH television channels under the PM e-Vidya program to enhance children's learning experiences at home, read an official release. The initiative will enable children to focus on studies at home along with attending school, improving their learning outcomes.

Moreover, it will also allow teachers to learn new teaching methods. The Union Government announced the PM e-Vidya program on May 17, 2020. One of the components of the program was the launch of PM e-Vidya DTH television channels in the form of the One Class One Channel. These channels, which are now available free of charge on DD Free Dish and Dish TV starting Saturday, bring supplementary education to children's homes in their own language by providing learning resources on TV.

The Directorate of State Educational Research and Training has informed the DIET Principals, District School Inspectors, and District Basic Education Officers about the inauguration of PM e-Vidya DTH channels. According to this information, Uttar Pradesh has been allocated 5 DTH channels under the PM e-Vidya One Class One Channel initiative. These channels will broadcast subject-wise and class-wise educational videos for students from classes 1 to 12.

Additionally, videos for pre-primary education and differently-abled children will also be broadcast on DTH TV channels, keeping in mind their needs. Under the PM e-Vidya program, high-quality educational content based on the curriculum from classes 1 to 12 will be broadcasted 24X7 on DTH channels in Uttar Pradesh.

This will allow students to benefit from it according to their convenience. Additionally, live broadcast programs will be conducted on a weekly basis to address the issues of students, teachers, and parents, with the help of experts. Through these channels, new subject matter will be broadcast daily, and its repeat telecast will run 24X7. This will enable children to easily understand the subject matter, and teachers will gain knowledge about various ways to teach different subjects. This will be helpful in enhancing the learning process for both students and teachers. (ANI)

