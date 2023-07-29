Left Menu

BJP General Secretary Vijayvargiya holds party’s overconfidence responsible for 2018 MP assembly polls defeat

During the press conference, when asked what is his assessment about the Malwa-Nimar region of the state, Vijayvargiya said, “I had said last time also that we had made a mistake and we were overconfident. This time we do not have any overconfidence and tomorrow’s meeting of party workers will tell the result of the entire Malwa and Nimar region. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the workers and we hope that this will be a historic conference.”

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya addressing media persons (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that the party lost the last Madhya Pradesh assembly polls due to overconfidence. He made the remark while talking to the media persons in the city on Saturday.

During the press conference, when asked what is his assessment about the Malwa-Nimar region of the state, Vijayvargiya said, "I had said last time also that we had made a mistake and we were overconfident. This time we do not have any overconfidence and tomorrow's meeting of party workers will tell the result of the entire Malwa and Nimar region. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the workers and we hope that this will be a historic conference." Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Indore on Saturday and will address the party workers of Indore division at Kankeshwari Devi Ground in the city.

Meanwhile, reacting to being appointed as the National General Secretary of the party for the fourth time, the BJP leader said, "It is a great honour for a party worker to become the General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party. I called BJP national president JP Nadda in the morning and thanked him that he had appointed me for the fourth time." "After which Nadda ji replied that he wanted to make something else but it is okay, continue to be the General Secretary," Vijayvargiya added. (ANI)

