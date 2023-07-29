Bureau to launch aviation ‘security culture week’ for first time across country from July 31
India’s aviation security regulator the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is organising an aviation security culture week starting on July 31 to August 5 first time in the country. All the stakeholders of Indian aviation are participating in the security culture week with the theme of ‘See it, Say it, Secure it.’
- Country:
- India
With faster growth of Indian aviation, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has decided to organise "security culture week" from July 31 for one week, officials said. India's aviation security regulator the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is organising an aviation security culture week from July 31 to August 5 for the first time in the country. All the stakeholders of Indian aviation are participating in the security culture week on the theme "See it, Say it, Secure it."
"The main objective of the security culture week is to inculcate security consciousness amongst members of the aviation community set up as well as passengers. This will make flying safer. See it, Say it, Secure it," Zulfiqar Hasan, DG, BCAS told ANI. All the aviation stakeholders like the Airports Authority of India, airlines, CISF and passengers will take part in security awareness week.
The security personnel in the country are well trained but the security regulator BCAS has the responsibility to make private players and other people safe in the country and all the stakeholders are invited to participate in the week-long safety culture week event. The idea is that every single person should be aware of the importance of aviation security. There is no doubt that in modern times, security challenges have also changed in the new era. According to sources, the BCAS is conducting a security culture week ahead of Independence Day i.e. August 15, when the country faces maximum threat from enemies. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BCAS
- Independence Day
- CISF
- Zulfiqar Hasan
- Indian
- India
ALSO READ
Manipur violence: CISF in talks with MHA to increase personnel at Imphal airport
Amit Shah inaugurates centralised security control centre for 66 airports under CISF cover
New accommodation for CISF force at Mangaluru airport
Delhi govt declares dry day on Independence Day, Muharram, Janmashtami, Eid-e-Milad
UP Govt gears up for Independence Day, lines up array of events under ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ program